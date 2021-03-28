Caused 32 multiple road deaths in Uganda

Feb 3, 2021, 7:50 amKampala, February 3 (Prinsa Latina) A total of 32 deaths and five injuries caused a traffic accident involving five cars in the western region of Uganda, the Daily Monitor reported today.

“It was confirmed that at least 32 people were killed and five others seriously injured after a terrible accident that took place Tuesday evening on the Fort Portal-Cassese highway with five cars,” the media said.

According to Alex Aleganiera, after witnessing what happened, a truck carrying passengers and a sleeper collided with a car in front of him on the road, after which it was hit in front of the cars and also against another truck full of passengers that was in the back.

According to the Daily Monitor, the death toll could rise as some of the injured remain in critical condition.

The newspaper adds that the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

For her part, Irene Nakasita, head of communications at the Ugandan Red Cross, revealed that the road in which the collision occurred was “very narrow and under construction, and it was dark.”

According to official data, about 20 thousand traffic accidents occur annually in this African country, causing more than two thousand deaths, making Uganda one of the countries with the highest death rate due to this type of event.

