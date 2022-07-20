Centaurus or BA 2.75, what is the new variant Omicron and what are its symptoms?

Centaurus or BA 2.75 is a new alternative from Omicron. | Photo: Getty Images

Scientists and virologists have expressed concerns about the sub-material Bachelor 2.75 From Omicron From COVID-19also called as the centaurThis is due to its rapid spread. in One TV We offer everything you need to know about this new Follow.

What is BA.2.75 or Centaurus, the new variant of COVID-19?

Dr.. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO)Who is the) describes that Bachelor 2.75 is a variant of Omicronvariant of COVID-19which was first found in India and has spread to at least 10 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom.

“There are still limited sequences available for analysis; however, this variant appears to have some mutations in the recombinant sparse protein antigen. It is too early to determine whether it has additional immune-invasive properties.” Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Currently, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)ECDCfor its English acronym) maintains”the centaur” also Bachelor 2.75 in list Variables From COVID-19 Under surveillance since July 7, 2022. The World Health Organization has also called it a monitoring variable.

How many infections are there in this variant at the moment?

Director of the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities, Dr. Jorge Guerrero Aguirre, notes that “less than a month after its discovery in India, the Centaurus variant already accounts for 20% of infections with COVID-19“.

In the case of Mexico, the Variables BA.4 and BA.5 are still responsible for the largest number of injuries COVID-19, and no alerts were issued in our country; However, it has a presence in other countries such as United States, Germany, Australia, and Canadaalthough it can be expanded during the holiday period.

What are the symptoms of centaurs?

The Minister of Health and Families of the Andalusian Military Council, Jesus Aguirre, explained that sign of illness From the centaur It is not far from the other variants, although to a lesser extent one would expect loss of sense of smell and taste or digestive problems such as diarrhea, nausea or vomiting. that’s it Signs:

Headache

fatigue

nasal congestion

fatigue

Fever

throat pain

muscle pain

Cough

Is the new alternative to Omicron more contagious?

Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds in England, points out that Variant “Centaur” It is fast growing and has a wide geographical distribution, although virologists have also been alerted by the large number of additional mutations it contains. Bachelor 2.75relative to BA.2, from which you likely evolved.

“Bachelor 2.75 had the opportunity to develop an advantage over an already successful virus strain (…) It is difficult to predict the effect of the many mutations that appear together: they give the virus a kind of ‘wildcard’ property whereby the sum of the parts can be “worse than the parts individually,” said Dr. Griffin. “.

Other COVID-19 subvariants: BA.4 and BA.5

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections have been heroes Variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5mainly the latter, which is the most widespread in the world, because they have the ability to evade vaccine antibodies fight against COVID.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, pointed out that those in general Variables They have no different symptoms to the original version of Covid-19, making it difficult to know which variant a person has. that’s it Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5:

throat pain

Headache

Cough

fatigue

Runny nose

muscle pain

ECDC itself states that a file BA.4 Sub-variables s Bachelor 5 from the variable Omicron From COVID-19 It was first detected in South Africa in January and February 2022, respectively, and has since become the dominant variant there with 5 and 6% of cases identified in the African country.

BA.2.75 or Centaurus, the next dominant subalternate?

According to Stephen Griffin, guardianAnd the the centaur “It is definitely a potential candidate for what comes after BA.5. Other than that, it would probably be the next kind of thing, i.e. “ a variant of a alternative“”.

Even if it does not take off in other countries, the growth of the new variant of Omicron From COVID-19 In India she suggests it will be a regional problem. “It’s obviously growing well in India, but India doesn’t have a lot of BA.5, and it’s still not entirely clear how well it works in that scenario,” Griffin said.

The British specialist also recognized the ability of the centaur To tolerate changes in the spike protein, the part it uses to infect cells and on which most flu vaccines depend COVID-19.

How does this subvariable differ from COVID-19; Will you be resistant to vaccinations?

Somaya Swaminathan from Who is theacknowledges that the speed of spread and clinical severity will depend on studies in this regard the centaurAlthough infections in India suggest that the speed of infection from this subspecies greater than others Variables.

Virologist Vicente Soriano explains that the label “the centaur“Centaur” comes from “gifted”. From the expert’s point of view, the new variant of COVID-19 It appears mainly in regions such as China or India due to very low vaccination rates.

There are no studies yet to confirm whether they cause more serious disease or in terms of vaccine evasion. What we have is infection data that shows that it is imposed very quickly and because of its mutagenicity in the laboratory, it is expected to have greater evasion of vaccines.” Vincent Soriano

In the event that evidence appears to determine that the characteristics of the virus are fundamentally different from the variant to which it belongs, a separate designation will be assigned. The Who is the I decided to name it after the Greek letters to avoid stigmatizing countries and cultures.