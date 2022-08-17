Chacas is the author of Who Killed Sarah? Returns with “Where There Was Fire”

He is 50 years old and has many books published from her shipwrecks is the latest you click He moved to the United States in 2001, but lived in Mexico for ten years, which is why he considers it his “first country”. For this reason, much of his work is located in the country, because he claims to understand and share more elements with Mexican society than with Chilean society, in addition to the fact that his time here allowed him to develop professionally and reassert his true personality.

José Ignacio Valenzuela Chascas, author of Who Killed Sara and Where There Was a Fire

(politeness)



“The aggravation of everything, which is in Mexico, immediately gave meaning to my life, because I found out that I was. Now, saying it, I understand why Mexico got under my skin so hard. I’m like that, I’m melodramatic. I go from ecstasy to tears in part Second and from love to hate in half a part,” he emphasized.

José Ignacio Valenzuela Chascas, author of Who Killed Sara and Where There Was a Fire

(politeness)



It was that melodramatic streak that allowed in 2021, you click It was a worldwide hit with the Netflix premiere of the series Who killed Sarah?where the author asserts that he was able to cast all Mexican melodrama in a more complex way by mixing it with elements of thriller, reminiscent of stories like cradle of wolves also Crystal Empire. “All those crooked upper-class families who look perfect on the surface, but hide behind their nightmares. I learned this through live Mexican soap operas and the response to what I did, wearing long pants on melodrama, was an overwhelming response worldwide.”