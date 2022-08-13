Chad Stallsky wants Ghost of Tsushima to be spoken in Japanese and with a Japanese cast

Parallel to his plans to acquire a potential franchise for Unknownseries the last of us ribbon inspired by grand tourAnd PlayStation and Sony are also planning a movie based on one of the most popular games that those companies’ consoles have received in recent times: Ghost of Tsushima.

This mod will be directed from the title developed by Sucker Punch by Chad Stallsky, the person responsible for the John Wick films. And although this may already be an interesting base for many, recently the director predicted an amazing approach to this project.

During an interview with colliderStahleski indicated that he intended the film Ghost of Tsushima It is spoken in Japanese and you obviously have Japanese staff.

Stahlski began by explaining that it must work Akira Kurosawa It will have an impact on production and that his proposal is an “opportunity to advance technology and people in a timeless story.”

“I think if we did this right, it would be amazing visually. It’s character driven. You have a chance to do great work and look great. And frankly, we’re going to try to do it, all with that character.”. I mean, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island. Full Japanese cast, in Japanese”And the The manager said. “Sony is very happy to support us in that. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I love home, love people, love language. Trying to channel not just my own language, but someone else’s language and culturally shifting my thinking to separate that in a great way still appeals to a Western audience.” “.

But although those of us who live in Latin America are accustomed to watching productions in Japanese, Korean, English and other languages ​​with subtitles, this is only an interesting possibility for a film Ghost of Tsushima, because a production developed in the United States can be a challenge and Stalysky is aware of this. However, the director believes that he can cross the translation barrier for American audiences.

“I think there is a way to do that. And a way to direct the cast and a way to smoothen and improve the facial performance dramatically. So if you turn the sound off, I want you to know what the scene is, in what language it is.” pointed out.

Movie Ghost of Tsushima It doesn’t have a release date yet.