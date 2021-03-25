Challenge on the horizon: Ledesma plays in the Caribbean

Nicaragua Nelson Ledesma will make his debut in the fourth edition of the PGA Tour of Corales Puntacana Resort and Club (from the Dominican Republic), this afternoon, for Round 1, on Flag No. 10. This tournament will be held at Corrales Golf Course, and will receive a prize total of three million dollars (the highest In the history of Dominican sport). The result will be valid for FedExCup.

Football: A tribute to the Dutch Cruyff

Barcelona decided to honor Johan Cruyff on the fifth anniversary of his death. In the statue of the former player, located at Camp Nou, a bouquet of 14 red roses – in honor of the legendary figure – and one of tulips were placed.

Cristiano is untouchable

Pavel Nedved, Juventus Vice President, confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in the Italian entity “Ronaldo is untouchable. He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and will remain. We’ll see what happens next.

Tennis: The Argentinians’ Dream Begins

Podorowska will face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova today in the second round of the Miami Masters 1000, while Federico Correa and Federico Delbonis will play their first match against Marin Cilic and Australian Jordan Thompson. On the other hand, Diego Schwartzman will only make his debut in the second round.

Rugby: Chosen from seven in Dubai

The Pumas 7 flew to Dubai to participate in the seven ‘Emirates Invitation’. It will be in April on two dates: the first on the second and the third; Second, 8 and 9. They will be part of the tournament: Japan, Kenya, Canada, France, Uganda, Chile and Spain.

Tucumano is in the perfect team

Major League Soccer has announced the perfect team on the second date and Gonzalo Garcia of the Colombian team Cafeteros Pro will be among the highlights.

Cancelliere will play in Scotland

Sebastian Cancellery, currently a contender for the Jaguars XV, has signed with Scottish cub Glasgow Warriors.

