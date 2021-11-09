Champions already know their rivals

The stars of the AKRON WTA Finals were officially presented at the draw ceremony fully dressed, displaying their charisma and dazzled with their joy of being a part of the tournament, already knowing who their opponent on the set would be.

Mexican Juliana Olmos and her Canadian partner, Sharon Fishman It will be located inside the Grupo El tagine in doubles modeThey will not have an easy task, as they will have to play against the best duo of the year made up of Czechs Barbora Krejkova and Katerina Siniakova.

Other contenders for the Mexican will be the duo Su Wei Hsieh (Chinese Taipei) and Elise Mertens (Belgium), as well as Alexa Guarachi (Chile) and Desira Krausek (US).

Meanwhile, in the singles category, Chichen Itza’s group stands out, where the world number two, Arina Sabalenka of Belarus, will face two tennis players who have had their best season as professionals, Spain’s Paula Padusa and Greece’s Maria. Sakkari .. in front of the promise of the young Polish Iga Swiatek.

However, the sector of other bachelors also promises good clashes, because in the group of Teotihuacan it will face the Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who wants to remain undefeated in Mexico, the Czechs Barbora Krejsikova and Karolina Pliskova, as well as Estonian Annette Kontaveit, who finished the year with 26 victories in the last 28 games.

The quarter-final matches will be played from Wednesday 10 to Monday 15 November. There will be a daily evening session at 2:00 PM and another night session from 7:30 PM.Each consists of a singles match and a doubles match.

