Cheapest places to live in the US in 2022

The United States is working to find workers to counter the labor shortage. According to the available recent data, there are more than 10 million job opportunities for less than 6 million applicants. And therefore, Latinos generally set their sights on the lands of North America.

Cheap places to live in the United States

According to the ViveUSA portal, This city combines a low cost of living and a quiet place to raise a family. average salary $48,000 a year (approximately 210 million pesos), and the payment is made in such a way that few have financial problems.

A house in this city costs approx 155,000 dollars And the cost of living is much lower than the national average.

Quad Cities, Illinois, and Iowa

This area includes Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline, in the states of Illinois and Iowa. It features a wide range of Leisure and low cost of living. there The average annual salary for residents of this area is $50.00.

It’s the third best city to stay in the United States, thanks to its tranquility and rapid economic growth, according to ViveUSA. Not a secondary fact is that his The unemployment rate is lower than the national The cost of living for a family of four is no more than $3,600.

GT

It is one of the cheapest places to live in the United States. It is a center for universities, entertainment, museums, the arts, and tourist sites, and it transports its economy through a seaport.

In that city, the median salary is $2,785 a month, and apartment rent is about $600.

Hickory, North Carolina

It’s known as the home for retirees and families, but more and more young people are coming to it, especially since Google and Apple have facilities there. Average monthly rent is $708 and median salary is $4,353.