Check out Newcastle – Manchester City Live TV
These are the channels where you can watch Newcastle vs Manchester City Live TV around the world.
The global TV listings below are available for local broadcasts (for you) on Sunday (4:30pm (UK)).
Eddie Howe and his men at Newcastle United got off to a perfect start to the season, ending the dominant Nottingham Forest side with a 2-0 win, followed by a goalless draw at Brighton. Now the only two Premier League teams to have yet to score meet, holders Man City present a major challenge as NUFC looks to extend their unbeaten start into the season.
Lists: live football broadcast:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
ESPN Argentina, Star +
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austrian Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport’s main event, Sky Go
Azerbaijan Sports Setanta 1
Bahamas Csport.tv
BAHRAIN IS SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladeshi sports star select hd1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belgium Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Please Paramount +
Boys SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Select the Bhutanese sports star HD1
Bolivian star +
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 2
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now
Brazil NOW NET, Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star +
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Joe
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Burundian SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile ESPN Chile, Star +
China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China
Cocos Islands Sky Sports Now
Columbia+ star, ESPN
SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now
DR Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Paramount + from Costa Rica
Ivory Coast SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Skylink, Channel + Sports
Denmark Watch, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount +
Ecuador star +, ESPN
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Paramount + from El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Estonia Viplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1
Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
View of the Faroe Islands
Fiji Sky Sport now
Finland V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Free France, Channel + France
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now
Georgia 7th Sports 1
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport main event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Granada Csport.tv
Paramount Guatemala +
Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now
Guinea-Bissau DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Honduras Paramount +
Hong Kong Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player
Hungary Spiler1
India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesian video
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
IRAQ IS SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel Sport 1
TV Italia Now, Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan is sports contact
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Kiribati Sky Sports now
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viplay Lithuania , Setanta Sports 1
iQiyi ما Macau
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now
Astro Go Malaysia, Astro Supersport 3
Select Maldives Sports Star HD1
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sports now
Mauritania DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mauricio DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mayotte Supersport Maximo 2, Supersport ROA Premier League, Supersport Maximo 1
Paramount Mexico +
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena Sport 2
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Laugh Sky Sports now
nepali sports star select hd1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport now
Paramount Nicaragua +
Niger DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Newe Sky Sport now
North Macedonia Arena Sport 2
Norway Viaplay Norway
Own beIN SPORTS CONNECT
pakistani sports star select hd1
Back to Sky Sports now
Palestinian Territories beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Paramount+ Panama, Csport.tv
Paraguay star +
Peru star +
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal 11 sports 1 Portugal
beIN SPORTS CONNECT . Qatar
Meet SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Romania Digi Online, Digi Sport 2 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Santa Elena SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sports now
Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saudi Arabia is SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now
Serbia Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Csport.tv, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Sierra Leone SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV +
Slovakia Skylink, Channel + Sports
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sports Now
Somalia SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv app
South Sudan DStv now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
sri lankan star sports select hd1
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Swiss Channel + France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Togo DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Tonga Sky Sport now
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
TUV Sky Sport now
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
US SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network
Uruguay star +
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport now
Venezuela ESPN, Star +
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now
(*If your country is not listed, you can send an email [email protected] and ask them if the channel broadcasts Newcastle v Manchester City Live TV or if they have wrong information about any country/channel please inform them with this email address)
