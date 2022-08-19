Check out Newcastle – Manchester City Live TV

These are the channels where you can watch Newcastle vs Manchester City Live TV around the world.

The global TV listings below are available for local broadcasts (for you) on Sunday (4:30pm (UK)).

Eddie Howe and his men at Newcastle United got off to a perfect start to the season, ending the dominant Nottingham Forest side with a 2-0 win, followed by a goalless draw at Brighton. Now the only two Premier League teams to have yet to score meet, holders Man City present a major challenge as NUFC looks to extend their unbeaten start into the season.

Lists: live football broadcast:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

ESPN Argentina, Star +

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austrian Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport’s main event, Sky Go

Azerbaijan Sports Setanta 1

Bahamas Csport.tv

BAHRAIN IS SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladeshi sports star select hd1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Please Paramount +

Boys SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Select the Bhutanese sports star HD1

Bolivian star +

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 2

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now

Brazil NOW NET, Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star +

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Joe

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundian SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chile ESPN Chile, Star +

China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China

Cocos Islands Sky Sports Now

Columbia+ star, ESPN

SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now

DR Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Paramount + from Costa Rica

Ivory Coast SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Skylink, Channel + Sports

Denmark Watch, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount +

Ecuador star +, ESPN

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Paramount + from El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Estonia Viplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1

Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

View of the Faroe Islands

Fiji Sky Sport now

Finland V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Free France, Channel + France

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Georgia 7th Sports 1

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport main event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Granada Csport.tv

Paramount Guatemala +

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now

Guinea-Bissau DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Honduras Paramount +

Hong Kong Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player

Hungary Spiler1

India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesian video

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

IRAQ IS SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 1

TV Italia Now, Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan is sports contact

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Kiribati Sky Sports now

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viplay Lithuania , Setanta Sports 1

iQiyi ما Macau

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now

Astro Go Malaysia, Astro Supersport 3

Select Maldives Sports Star HD1

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sports now

Mauritania DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mauricio DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mayotte Supersport Maximo 2, Supersport ROA Premier League, Supersport Maximo 1

Paramount Mexico +

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena Sport 2

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Laugh Sky Sports now

nepali sports star select hd1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport now

Paramount Nicaragua +

Niger DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Newe Sky Sport now

North Macedonia Arena Sport 2

Norway Viaplay Norway

Own beIN SPORTS CONNECT

pakistani sports star select hd1

Back to Sky Sports now

Palestinian Territories beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Paramount+ Panama, Csport.tv

Paraguay star +

Peru star +

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal 11 sports 1 Portugal

beIN SPORTS CONNECT . Qatar

Meet SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Digi Online, Digi Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Santa Elena SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sports now

Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saudi Arabia is SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now

Serbia Arena Sport 1P

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Csport.tv, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Sierra Leone SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV +

Slovakia Skylink, Channel + Sports

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sports Now

Somalia SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv app

South Sudan DStv now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN

sri lankan star sports select hd1

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Swiss Channel + France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Togo DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tonga Sky Sport now

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

TUV Sky Sport now

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

US SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Uruguay star +

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport now

Venezuela ESPN, Star +

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv now

(*If your country is not listed, you can send an email [email protected] and ask them if the channel broadcasts Newcastle v Manchester City Live TV or if they have wrong information about any country/channel please inform them with this email address)