Checo Pérez ‘ghosts’ in 2021 that will start worrying Red Bull

Checo Pérez left the Canadian Grand Prix and Canada, so he quit fighting for the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al-Awal Mohamed)

Czech Perez In his second season aboard the ship Red Bull And in a complete struggle for 2022 World Drivers Championship, thanks to his exceptional performance in the first half of the season, achieving six podiums and one victory; However, luck seems to have changed in recent weeks and some “ghosts” have returned to the Mexican environment.

Sergio had to retire in the last race of the Champions League Austrian Grand Prix After a clash with George Russell and also doing three events in Canadian Grand Prixafter engine problems, which left a large number of points now behind the leader by 58 units Max Verstappen.

The only exception in the last three races occurred in Britain, where he took second place after an extraordinary comeback; However, luck wasn’t entirely on his side, as he had to move from last position to the podium to get another connection.

This sum of misfortunes brought back the bad feelings Guadalajara suffered in 2021, When he started in the middle of the season suffering from the car They even ran three races without scoring points.

Checo Pérez left the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix after a crash with Bottas, a time when he ran three races without points (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Kohalmi)

Luck wasn’t the only thing that opposed him Czech In the past weeks, Because the car’s development and recent updates have made it more uncomfortable They also made an important difference against Verstappen, so it’s similar to what the Mexican suffered in 2021.

A year ago, in the middle of the season, Sergio Perez He stated that they had taken a “wrong direction” in developing the single seat and it had cost them both qualifying and in the race, so recent complaints from the guy from Guadalajara brought to mind that struggle:

“I was not very comfortable with the development of the car As I was at the beginning of the season, to say it like that (…) it takes away from me in terms of how comfortable I was at the beginning”

Those were words Czech Before that Austrian Grand Prixa feeling that seems to, according to his recent qualifying sessions and free practice, is still there, because it hasn’t been as strong as it was two months ago.

Checo Pérez saw his last strong and solid moments in Monaco, as he competed all weekend with Ferraris and finished winning (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

In addition to improving luck, Perez will have to make more informed decisions Above all, Find again a full adaptation of your carAs it is important to find the rhythm of qualifying again to qualify for the wins again, something that has been a long way off in the past three weeks.

Among the main claims by fans is the supposed approach of Red Bull a Max Verstappenwho received the updates in a better way and again set a difference in their pace with regard to Czech; However, the Austrian team emphasized that the development of the car is not limited to any driver.

It must be remembered that Red Bull is eager to beat Creators Championshipwhich is the title given by the economic stimulus of Formula 1 which should be able to put two of their pilots up, especially after the second air of Ferrari And now also with the return of Mercedes.

