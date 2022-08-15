Chelsea drew 2-2 with Tottenham in the London Classic

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

international football

In a great match, “The Blues” and “Tottenham” shared the points in the second date of the English Premier League.

by Manuel Alejandro Carranza Salas

Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Great London Classic in the English Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Great London Classic in the English Premier League
Manuel Alejandro Carranza Salas

by Manuel Alejandro Carranza Salas

Chelsea drew 2-2 against Tottenham, on the 2nd date of Premier LeaguePoints were shared at Stamford Bridge. It is worth noting that the “blues” appeared twice on the scoreboard; Tottenham never lowered their arms and painfully tied the match.

In the first half, as the Blues went out with everything to look for the opening on the scoreboard, Coulibaly He managed to score 1-0 after 19 minutes of the match. With much to the benefit of those he leads Thomas TuchelThe Chelsea He took charge of the match and quietly went to rest with the score in his favour.

In the sequel, “Tottenham” will react and succeed in putting equality on the scoreboard thanks to a goal Hogberg (68′) who was excellently known from outside the region. Despite the equality, the local team did not give up and managed to score two goals for one Rhys James (77′).

When everything seemed to indicate that the team twitch They will keep the three points, a painful goal will come Harry King (96′) to close the tie at Stamford Bridge. In this way, the London Classics will be tied to the scoreboard in an extraordinary match for the second date of the Premier League.

with this result Chelsea 4 units reached Premier Leagueat the same time spurs He remained with three points, the product of victory in his first appearance in recent history. The next day, he’ll visit the Blues. Leeds Unitedwhile “Tottenham” will get Wolves.

More Stories

The peso is falling after five days of gains

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Culture in Panama: What are the post office and telegraph offices in Panama doing in technological times? – Exclusive content

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United States will boost trade with Taiwan and fly and sail through the strait

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The deputy director of the municipal police was shot dead

2 days ago Mia Thompson

JA Worldwide and JA Africa announce partnership with Z Zurich Foundation to create a bright, borderless future for African youth

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The Financial Future: The Economic Community of West African States and Financial Integration

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

BUAP, Foundation for Human Resource Training for Science – Urbano

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Monica Vergara has been expelled from the Mexican women’s national team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp changes its name | the so-called | messenger | Facebook | target | Applications | Smart phones | metaverse | nda | nnni | sports play

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Putin offers weapons to allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa | world | Dr..

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US detains 187 Cuban immigrants who arrived by boat | United State

2 hours ago Leland Griffith