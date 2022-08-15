Chelsea drew 2-2 with Tottenham in the London Classic

Chelsea drew 2-2 against Tottenham, on the 2nd date of Premier LeaguePoints were shared at Stamford Bridge. It is worth noting that the “blues” appeared twice on the scoreboard; Tottenham never lowered their arms and painfully tied the match.

In the first half, as the Blues went out with everything to look for the opening on the scoreboard, Coulibaly He managed to score 1-0 after 19 minutes of the match. With much to the benefit of those he leads Thomas TuchelThe Chelsea He took charge of the match and quietly went to rest with the score in his favour.

In the sequel, “Tottenham” will react and succeed in putting equality on the scoreboard thanks to a goal Hogberg (68′) who was excellently known from outside the region. Despite the equality, the local team did not give up and managed to score two goals for one Rhys James (77′).

When everything seemed to indicate that the team twitch They will keep the three points, a painful goal will come Harry King (96′) to close the tie at Stamford Bridge. In this way, the London Classics will be tied to the scoreboard in an extraordinary match for the second date of the Premier League.

with this result Chelsea 4 units reached Premier Leagueat the same time spurs He remained with three points, the product of victory in his first appearance in recent history. The next day, he’ll visit the Blues. Leeds Unitedwhile “Tottenham” will get Wolves.