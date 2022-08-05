China announces sanctions against Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan – El Financiero

China announced sanctions against the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy PelosiAbout his historical trip to Taiwan This week, making her the highest-ranking US official dedicated to receiving sanctions from Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Unspecified sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family After the spokesman left Japan on Friday evening. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the tensions over Taiwan this week were “entirely caused by President Pelosi and American politicians.”

China has not specified what the sanctions entail, but previous measures have prevented people from entering China, Hong Kong or Macau or doing business there. Such restrictions are likely to be largely symbolic for Pelosi.

Washington has so far resisted punishing its counterpart in the Chinese House of Representatives and the No. 3 official in the line of succession, Li Zhanshu, for her central role in Enforcement of the National Security Law in Hong Kong in 2020. Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the legislature and a member of the 25-member Politburo, is the highest-ranking Chinese official facing US sanctions.

Last year, Beijing punished the former US Secretary of State, Mike PompeoJust as President Joe Biden and his administration took office. Pompeo only visited Taiwan after the government had left and had been sanctioned by China.

In 1979, the United States formally recognized the government in Beijing and severed ties with Taiwan Beijing claims its territory, as part of its commitment “One China”. Beijing sees Pelosi’s visit as the latest in a series of steps to “empty” that deal.

China said earlier this week that Pelosi’s position as second in line to the presidential succession has made her trip too sensitive. Beijing responded to his trip with Unprecedented military exercises around Taiwanincluding launching missiles into the sea Crossing the line dividing the Taiwan Strait.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said China chose to “overreact” to Pelosi’s trip and use it as a pretext to engage in provocative military activities.