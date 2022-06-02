China calls on the US not to make it an “imaginary enemy” | world | Dr..

The Chinese government on Thursday (06.02.2022) demanded the United States not to turn the Asian giant into an “imaginary enemy,” specifying that Beijing respects “the way the United States develops its own capabilities” and warning not to interfere in China’s internal affairs or harm the country’s interests.

“If something like this happens, China will firmly oppose it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted by Xinhua as saying at the ministry’s daily press conference.

Zhao also urged Washington to practice the principles of “mutual respect and peaceful coexistence” espoused by Beijing.

The allegations came in response to a recent letter from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which described the Biden administration’s plan for China as a strategy of “invest, adapt, and compete.”

“I win and you lose”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that China does not deny the existence of competition between the two countries in the field of economy and trade, but criticized that the US side is based on the “I win, you lose” policy, warning that it will only lead to “confrontation and conflict and will lead the world to division and turmoil.”

He noted that the recent rhetoric of the US side on China’s policy is “just old wine in a new bottle”, using all the internal and external resources of the United States to encircle, suppress and contain China.

The comments come shortly after a tour of Asia and the Pacific by US President, Joe Biden, aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the region.

mg (efe, Reuters)