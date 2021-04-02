Coffee is an ancient drink

Every morning many people use a cup of coffee, and the aroma that emanates from the home, office and even restaurants invites you to wake up and when you drink it, lovers of this drink confirm that it is the perfect complement to waking up.

The diversity of the beans contained in coffee makes each one unique, according to the National Institute of Social Economy, in Mexico, it is cultivated in 12 states: Chiapas, Veracruz, Puebla, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosi, Nayarit, Colima, Jalisco, Querétaro , Tabasco. The coffee harvest season begins in September and ends in March of the following year.

Types of coffee produced in Mexico

There are two types of grains grown in our country, Arabica and Robusto. Of the first type, about 120 species are grown in Mexico, of which stand out the following:

Creole

Bourbon

Catura

Catimore

Maragogibi

The bourbon

It is grown mainly in Chiapas. It is distinguished by its resistance and adaptability to different types of height, which is why it is grown in larger quantities than the criollo.

Catura

It comes from a mutation in the bourbon plant and is considered high quality.

The remaining two varieties are hybrids born from mutations and offering unique flavors, according to the flagship published by the company.

Querétaro has a place of tradition that has been characterized since 1977 by the presence of unusual coffee, Cházaro which has its own mills, and when you walk down Calle de Juárez around the corner with Arteaga, the aroma it emits is a real delight.