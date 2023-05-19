Colombia is waiting for you – Diario de Centro América

The countdown is over and it’s time to debut for under 20 two colors in it Argentina World Cup 2023which begins with four games.

those that are led Raphael Loredo They had been stationed since April 30 for the night, and the next day they had traveled to the South American country to set up a preparation camp.

During this period, they held 4 matches, with a balance of 2 wins and 2 draws, 4 goals scored and 1 goal conceded, against clubs of various football categories in the La Plata region, about 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

But all of that was left behind, hours of physical and mental exercise had done their job and now it was time to show how much of this learning they had absorbed.

The first opponent will be New Zealand, which they already know, having faced them in a friendly tournament in Indonesia, where the competition was originally scheduled to take place. Then it was possible to win 3-1 against the Ocean team.

Blue and White captain Jonathan Franco, who was not on the Asian Tour due to commitments with his team, Municipality, commented on what to expect at the start of the Cup.

“We’re already looking forward to the first game on Saturday and hopefully we can have the best possible appearance,” the captain declared.

“The climate is similar to what we have in Guatemala and the courts are in very good condition. The truth is that everything lends itself well to playing,” added Franco.

We arrived prepared to face different obstacles, here the field is very fast, but that is no excuse. He explained that we received the best possible treatment and this makes us feel happy and proud of what we have done.”

“Once the World Cup starts, I believe that no team is weak and what we must do is strive for victory to start on the right foot,” said the national player.