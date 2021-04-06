Colombia won gold medals in ski competition

Photo: Fedepatín

The Colombian team excelled in winning all outdoor events in the Orlando Inline Challenge, an international advocacy event held in Florida, USA, where indoor trials were also held on the first two days of the competition.

Led by technicians Abel Paula and Anwar Cardenas, they achieved 8 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals thanks to 9 national skaters. After that we leave the table of medals in the competition.

World Class – Ladies Circuit Tour

  1. Andrea Canyon / Team Colombia
  2. Anhlei Perez / Team Colombia
  3. Daniela Mendoza / Team Colombia

World Class – Men’s Circuit Tour

  1. Andres Felipe Muñoz / Team Colombia
  2. Andres Felipe Campo / Team Colombia
  3. Pedro Armando Cozel / Team Colombia

First world class – 5.000 m Pontus Damas

  1. Daniela Mendoza / Team Colombia
  2. Gabriela Rueda / Colombia national team
  3. Vanessa Ayala / Not attached

World Level 1 – 10,000m Men’s Points

  1. Manuel Saavedra / Colombia
  2. Pedro Armando Cozel / Team Colombia
  3. Hugo Ramirez / Unicorns World

First world class – 1.000 Damas metro

  1. Anhlei Perez / Team Colombia
  2. Gabriela Rueda / Colombia national team
  3. Kelsey Rodgers / Fast Forward Racing

World class – men’s 1,000 meters

  1. Pedro Armando Cozel / Team Colombia
  2. Hugo Ramirez / Unicorns World
  3. Andres Felipe Muñoz / Team Colombia

World class – exclusion of women

  1. Gabriela Rueda / Colombia national team
  2. Daniela Mendoza / Team Colombia
  3. Kelsey Rodgers / Fast Forward Racing

World Class – Elimination Boys

  1. Manuel Saavedra / Colombia
  2. Hugo Ramirez / Unicorns World
  3. Andres Felipe Muñoz / Team Colombia

*With Information By Fedepatín

