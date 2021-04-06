Colombia won gold medals in ski competition
Photo: Fedepatín
The Colombian team excelled in winning all outdoor events in the Orlando Inline Challenge, an international advocacy event held in Florida, USA, where indoor trials were also held on the first two days of the competition.
Led by technicians Abel Paula and Anwar Cardenas, they achieved 8 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals thanks to 9 national skaters. After that we leave the table of medals in the competition.
World Class – Ladies Circuit Tour
- Andrea Canyon / Team Colombia
- Anhlei Perez / Team Colombia
- Daniela Mendoza / Team Colombia
World Class – Men’s Circuit Tour
- Andres Felipe Muñoz / Team Colombia
- Andres Felipe Campo / Team Colombia
- Pedro Armando Cozel / Team Colombia
First world class – 5.000 m Pontus Damas
- Daniela Mendoza / Team Colombia
- Gabriela Rueda / Colombia national team
- Vanessa Ayala / Not attached
World Level 1 – 10,000m Men’s Points
- Manuel Saavedra / Colombia
- Pedro Armando Cozel / Team Colombia
- Hugo Ramirez / Unicorns World
First world class – 1.000 Damas metro
- Anhlei Perez / Team Colombia
- Gabriela Rueda / Colombia national team
- Kelsey Rodgers / Fast Forward Racing
World class – men’s 1,000 meters
- Pedro Armando Cozel / Team Colombia
- Hugo Ramirez / Unicorns World
- Andres Felipe Muñoz / Team Colombia
World class – exclusion of women
- Gabriela Rueda / Colombia national team
- Daniela Mendoza / Team Colombia
- Kelsey Rodgers / Fast Forward Racing
World Class – Elimination Boys
- Manuel Saavedra / Colombia
- Hugo Ramirez / Unicorns World
- Andres Felipe Muñoz / Team Colombia
*With Information By Fedepatín
