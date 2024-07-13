Confiscation of watches and bracelets belonging to Dina Boluarty – DW – 07/13/2024

Supreme Court of Justice in Peru Today, Friday (12/07/2024), the seizure of three hours Rolex And a bracelet Bracelet Diamonds requested by the Attorney General's Office in the investigation opened against the President Dina BoluartyIn the case of illicit enrichment.

The judiciary confirmed, on its account on the social networking site, Twitter), that the decision was approved by the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, after an appeal was declared unfounded by Wilfredo Oscurema, the current regional governor of Ayacucho, who was also investigated.

According to Boluarte, Oskorema loaned her the jewelry to wear on official occasions and trips because he was a close friend of hers. However, Oskorema also received a $1 million transfer to his district, after visiting Boluarte at the Government Palace on his birthday and when he supposedly gave him the jewelry.

The judicial source added that the Supreme Court concluded that the measure was “proportionate, appropriate, necessary and urgent” to protect the objectives of the operation. He explained that the assets were seized during the discovery procedure carried out at the Public Ministry (the Attorney General's Office) on April 10.

Initially, Boluarty said the jewelry revealed in a newspaper report was just fiction, but later argued that it was a loan from his company. wayki (Friend in Quechua) Oscurima, who usually wears these types of luxury items and has also been tried on alleged charges corruption In his previous public positions

