Costa Rica vs the United States, for a ticket to the CONCACAF World Cup Final

Amelia Valverde, The Costa Rican women’s football coach admitted, on Wednesday, that the differences between her team and the team United State It happens not only on the field, but off it as well.

“It is a question of resources, infrastructure, sports training, on a cultural level. If we ask our players at what age they start playing with their teammates, they will spend 12, 13 and 14 years, if we ask about a berth in front of it will be much closer,” he explained by Costa Rica facing the two-time world champion, United State, In the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Championship W.

Costa Rica she has Women’s League since 2001but despite this it does not exceed that of United Statewhich was opened later.

The most important difference lies in salaries, in Costa Rica only 28 percent of players receive a monthly salary, according to data from FIFA In the United States, the rate is 100 percent.

Valverde I admit it United State is also higher than Costa Rica On the field of play, but despite this, his team will go out to win to qualify for the final in which he advances directly to Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“In history we scored only two goals against him. United State It was the team that showed its strength over us, it is not in vain that it is the two-time world champion. The story is there, we can’t control it, what we can do is what we will do tomorrow, we will go out and play a good game and change history.”

Gabriella Gillindefend Costa Rica Alagolian, They expressed that for the Costa Rican players, facing the two-time world champion motivates and prepares them for the match. World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

