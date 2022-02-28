Cozcyt Resumes ‘Wandering Science’ Educational Program – News

The goal is to bring exact sciences to schools in marginalized and hard-to-reach areas

Zacatecas, Zack. – When Zacatecas turned green for the Covid-19 epidemic traffic light, the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt) resumes the Mobile Science Education Program, to visit municipalities and bring exact sciences to schools in marginalized and hard-to-reach areas.

The Directorate for Dissemination and Dissemination of Science runs itinerant sciences, which consists of visits to schools in communities to disseminate science, technology and innovation among primary, secondary and high school students, through workshops on astronomy, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, robotics, environmental and water care, among others.

The resumption of the educational program will begin on March 1, the week in which four school visits are scheduled. Two institutions are located in the community of San Ramon, the municipality of Guadalupe; Gamboa Well, Banuku; And another in the municipality of Morelos.

The schedule of “Wandering Science” school visits for the Green Epidemic Traffic Light is now available. Teachers and principals can schedule dates electronically at www.cozcyt.gob.mx, go to the Requests tab, and review and allocate available days, after filling out the application.

On each visit, Cozcyt attends up to 100 students, offering four simultaneous free workshops, with a maximum of 25 participants each, taught by five experts in different fields of knowledge, with an approximate stay of three hours in educational institutions.

