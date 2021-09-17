crisis in Afghanistan; The international community calls for the orderly departure of its citizens

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul as “heartbreaking” and said US forces were working to get all Americans out of the country, as well as Afghans who worked with the US.

On Sunday, Blinken said the security of US personnel and Afghan aides is “the number one job,” dodging criticism that Washington is unprepared for the rapid collapse of Afghan forces.

On the show, Blinken said the United States would “do everything in its power for as long as possible to get them out if that’s what they want.” Union State from CNN.

“We didn’t ask the Taliban for anything,” Blinken added. “We told the Taliban that if they interfere with our personnel, our operations, as we move forward with this reduction, there will be a swift and decisive response.”

Separately, a US official, who spoke on Sunday, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told The Voice of America The evacuation of the US embassy in Kabul is “underway”.

The official also said that thousands of US soldiers are arriving in Afghanistan and “tight control” of the area around the embassy and Hamid Karzai International Airport outside Kabul.

A senior administration official told He flies On Sunday, US President Joe Biden, who has spent the past few days at Camp David, a presidential resort outside Washington, was briefed on the latest events.

“The president has spoken with members of his national security team about the situation in Afghanistan and will continue to receive the latest developments and will be informed throughout the day,” the official said.

On Saturday, Biden authorized an additional 1,000 troops to be sent to Kabul to help secure American assets and protect American and Afghan personnel working with the United States.

A total of about 4,000 US troops are expected to arrive in Kabul in the coming days, bolstering a force that has been scaled back to just 650 in recent days.

Meanwhile, a large group of countries issued a joint statement on the Afghan crisis. The text states that Afghan authorities must protect human lives and property of people leaving the country. “Citizens of Afghanistan and other countries who want to leave must be able to do so; streets, airports and crossings must remain open and calm prevail.”

The Afghan people deserve to live in safety and dignity. “We in the international community are ready to provide assistance to the people,” the statement declared.

The text has been signed by the United States, Albania, Germany, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Burkina Faso, Canada, Qatar, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and the Dominican Republic. , El Salvador, Estonia, High Representative of the European Union for International Affairs, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Netherlands, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Great Britain, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan , Kosovo, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Micronesia, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Niger, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Sweden, Togo, Tonga, Uganda, Ukraine, Yemen.