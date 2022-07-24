Cuban triple jump performance at the World Championships in Athletics

Havana, July 24 (ACN) Cuban triple jump Lazaro Martinezthe monarch of the world at home in Belgrade, Serbia, last March, had a secret performance this Saturday on the penultimate date of the rivalry The 18th World Championships in Athletics Based in Eugene, United States, as of Sunday.

Martínez, a three-time gold medalist in the triple jump in the lower category world competitions, was left without a valid mark in the initial three attempts and finished last among 12 artists in the Grand Final of that method.

Last Thursday, the Cuban athlete was listed among the finalists with a mark of 17.06 meters (m), but this time he was unable to synchronize his entry to the table and was also unable to give the island’s delegation at least one medal in that competition.

In this way, the Caribbean nation does not receive medals for the first time in the history of these royal sporting events, and it is much less than the 2019 Doha harvest, when it won a metal of every color.

On Saturday, nationalized Cuban Portuguese Pedro Pablo Piccardo, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, won the title again, now setting a very good record of 17.95 metres.

Behind winner Hugues Fabrice Zangou (17.55m) from Burkina Faso and China’s Yaming Xu (17.31m) is the silver and bronze medalist, respectively, according to the World Athletics website.

In Zango’s case, he was a bronze medalist in the Japanese capital and Shaw finished second, so at Hayward Field, in Eugene, the roles were reversed.

This Sunday, at the last date of this event, there will be no Cuban attendance, so the national delegation finishes their performance with 15 points and is currently sharing 23rd place with Germany, Granada, Sweden and Uganda.

For the Antilles’ biggest, the event’s top performers were long jumpers Michael Miso and Liannis Perez, the triple jumper, both of whom finished fourth in their own tests.

High jumper Luis Enrique Zias and discus thrower Jaime Perez, who finished sixth and seventh in that order, also added units for being among the top eight.