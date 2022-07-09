Cuban will make his first appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships

HAVANA, July 9 (ACN) Junier Fernandez became the first Cuban to qualify for the World Table Tennis Championships, by winning the first category of the Tango Cup in Argentina, defeating the three competitors of your class.

The Artemis native, the 2019 U.S. Paraben Games champion Lima and a medalist in Rio de Janeiro 2007, Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015, beat Argentina’s Emmanuel Eberhardt and Britain’s Robert Davis 3-1 in Buenos Aires, closing in 3-0 in Chile’s Vicente Leiva.

Also competing in the show will be Cuba’s Yiannis Silva (Class 2-5), who will play on Saturday in one of the semi-finals against host Veronica Blanco, according to corporate sports publication Jet.

Silva, who finished sixth in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games, beat Brazilian Juliana Cristina Ferreira and host Naila Soledad Coel in the qualifiers in the Argentine capital, both cases 3-0.

More than 100 players from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, England, Uganda, France and Cuba participate in the Tango Cup.

The global competition will be held next November in Granada, Spain.