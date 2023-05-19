DIRECTV LIVE, Ecuador vs. United States LIVE ONLINE via Teleamazonas and DSports: What time they play, TV channels, schedules and how to watch the game for free HD via Public TV, TyC Sports and Fútbol Libre TV by date 2 U-20 World Cup Group B | videos | Sports | international football

Ecuador against. United State Measured (LIVE | LIVE) on the first day of Group B in FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium located in San Juan County. In order to broadcast this great game, you must connect to Teleamazonas, TyC Sports, Public TV, DIRECTV and Fútbol Libre TV signals. On the other hand, it is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th from 1:00 pm Peruvian time and 3:00 pm in Argentina. This duel will open the second group of the national team competition and may be one of the most even matches of the first day. Depor will make you live every transmission detail.

Ecuador and the United States meet in the 2023 U-20 World Cup (Video: La Tre / Twitter)

Ecuador vs. United States: Possible lineups