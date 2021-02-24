Disney Plus and Netflix. The show premieres this weekend

Do you have free time this weekend? Pandemic is an ideal time to relax at home, sit back and try Some series or movies from the comfort of your home. So, today we’re showing this week’s premieres for Disney Plus y Netflix. Can you finish all of them? Most likely it is not.

Disney Plus

Like every Friday, the platform flow It has new things to see, and this week it will impress more than one fan of the entertainment giant.

WandaVision

Without a doubt, the most anticipated for this week It is a new episode of WandaVisionAnd the That arrives from Friday. Will some of the puzzles raised in the first two episodes be deciphered, and are they colored? You will have to see for yourself in this third chapter.

The Muppets Ahora

Did you miss them? Okay Muppets Back in a new original series from Disney Plus With The Muppets AhoraIn this series, the charismatic dolls live in the present era, they have all of their lives on the Internet, however, they do not lose their unique and original essence.

Pixar Popcorn

Also, studies Pixar Surprise with an unpublished series. It is a series of short films from some of the most famous animation studio franchisees such as Toy story, Cars, Finding Nemo, Soul, The Incredibles, among others. Will you miss it?

Other firsts

That’s not all, this series also hits the streaming platform:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Chapter 11)

High School Musical: Music: Sing Along (Season 1)

Pixar in real life (Chapter 11)

else! (Chapter 11)

Veterinary Secrets

Tinker science (Seasons 5, 6)

For films and documentaries, you can find these new content on Disney Plus:

The One and the Great, Evan

The Book of Life

Amelia Expedition

Wild Uganda

drum

Netflix

On your side, Netflix He doesn’t want to be left behind, and during this week he’s released Mother there are only two, Where the series Two children are exchanged at birth; And the fourth season of Ten percent, The original series from the platform. However, there will be more to see this weekend.

Surprise!

The third season of another original series from Netflix. In it we can see a series of Korean icons in a series full of issues to be resolved but persecuted by a group From the investigators clumsy. Are you ready to have a good laugh?

White Tiger

This movie is based on the novel From The New York TimesThat won the award Man Booker 2008. Balram Halwai arrives with the company of a simple villager to a powerful businessman in modern India. Do you want to know how he did that? Don’t miss this amazing story.

Destination: The s Winx Agha

Were you a fan of animation Winx Club during your childhood? Well, Netflix now offers Live action or direct event, Where Five fairies will arrive at the Alpha School to learn to master their wonderful powers. Of course, love affairs, rivalry and fights against monsters will not wait.

