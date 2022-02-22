Does Putin want to revive the Soviet Union? This came after the recognition of pro-Russian countries in Ukraine

Moscow. – President RussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinOn Tuesday, he denied plans to restore the Russian Empire after recognizing the breakaway pro-Russian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the east of the country. Ukraine.

“I was expecting that there will be speculations about this, the restoration of the Russian Empire,” Putin said during a meeting in Moscow with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The Kremlin chief stressed that these statements “absolutely do not correspond to reality.”

He added that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union Russia It has accepted the new geopolitical reality and is working intensively to strengthen its cooperation with the countries that have emerged in the post-Soviet space.

Ukraine and several countries in the east accused Putin today of wanting to revive the old order Soviet Unionwhich disintegrated more than thirty years ago, in addition to its fear of Moscow’s continuation of its position in the other republics belonging to that former superpower.

Read also: Update on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, today, February 22

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday that Russia had taken another step to revive the Soviet Union after recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk and sending Russian troops to those territories in eastern Ukraine.

In a speech to the Ukrainian army, the Minister of Defense stated that Russia wants the rebirth of the Soviet Union with the “New Warsaw Pact”, the military agreement created in response to NATO, and the “New Berlin Wall”.

For his part, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaschak called, on Tuesday, for “serious, not symbolic” sanctions against Moscow, because, according to him, “only in this way will the” return of the Soviet empire” be prevented.

Speaking to the press in Warsaw, the minister stressed that weak sanctions against Russia “will only embolden the aggressor.”

Also today, Czech Defense Minister Jana Sernoshova interpreted the Russian President’s decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as an attempt to rebuild the former. Soviet Union.

agv