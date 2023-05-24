Dollar x Yuan: Monetary hegemony has become a theme in three South American countries

The dispute over global hegemony between the United States and China has been an established fact in the world today for years, and there is an aspect of it that has also been going on for years but has only reached South America in recent months: the dispute over monetary dominance.

In the middle of the last decade, Washington began to unleash a policy of sanctions on countries it considers enemies. Beijing saw this scenario as an opportunity to launch a campaign to promote the internationalization of the yuan, not only to use it as a currency for commercial transactions, but also as a global reserve currency.

This problem has already been installed in Africa since 2014, but it has now only reached the American continent, where three countries have advanced in agreements on the first aspect, which is the use of the yuan in its trade with China, without going through the dollar.

Brazil and Argentina

Brazil was the first country to seek such an agreement. At the beginning of April, the president of that country, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was in Beijing to sign an agreement with his counterpart Xi Jinping for Chinese and Brazilian companies to carry out their transactions using only the two countries’ currencies, without having to use the US dollar as an intermediary currency.

Weeks later, also in April, the Argentine government signed a similar agreement, during the Chinese authorities’ visit to Buenos Aires.

However, the Argentine case is more complex, because the procedure needs to go beyond the presidential elections this year to remain valid in the long term, especially since one of the candidates in the dispute, the far-right Javier Milli, maintains in his program the project of dollarizing the country’s economy, which will not only lead to Abandoning the yuan agreement but also to the end of the Argentine peso itself.

Bolivian

The last country to enter that list was Bolivia. The government of Luis Arce presented a project at the beginning of May to make bilateral trade with China use only the two countries’ currencies, although it also included another element: the establishment of Chinese banks in Bolivia.

In fact, it was this second idea that allowed the initiative to win the support of private businessmen in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, an area known as a stronghold of the right-wing opposition in the country where the business sector leads this center. However, the possibility of trading in yuan and owning a Chinese bank in the country is seen as an opportunity to significantly increase sales of domestic producers to the Asian country.

Even the president of the FEPSC (Federation of Private Entrepreneurs of Santa Cruz de la Sierra (FEPSC), entrepreneur Oscar Mario Justiniano, said in a recent interview with Santa Cruz TV channel that he had participated in meetings with government representatives and with the Chinese ambassador in La Paz, Huang Yazhong.

“He told us that with the arrival of the Chinese bank, we will be able to do business almost directly, because when Chinese customers in their country deposit yuan, we will get the same amount here in Bolivia,” the businessman explained.

New Bank of Bolivia. It will be a Chinese bank. It was first mentioned by the head of the Santa Cruz businessmen, Oscar M. Justiniano, in Aldea de Polívizón. pic.twitter.com/ivmlnF6n8X – Tuffí Are (tuffiare) May 12, 2023

However, the Bolivian authorities did not disclose exactly which bank will be installed in the country, only saying that it will be one of the most important banking institutions in China, and that it will know when the central banks of the two countries are finished. the operation. agreements necessary for its operation.

Africa

On the African continent, the use of the yuan has been a proven fact for almost 10 years. In 2014, Zimbabwe signed an agreement with China to carry out its trade with the Asian giant in yuan, in addition to using the Chinese currency for its international reserves.

Since then, 13 more African countries have joined the list: Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

This is without counting the cases of Nigeria and Algeria, countries that have completed only half of the agreement, since they do not use the yuan as a currency for their reserves, but they started trading with the Chinese using the Chinese currency, without using the Chinese currency. In dollars, in an agreement similar to the one recently signed by Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia.