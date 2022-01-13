Download a new free game today from the Epic Games Store

Finally Thursday and before the whole weekend begins, we have to remind you that today is the day we can get a new free game thanks to Epic Games Store. Every Thursday we have at least one new free game in the Epic Store, and sometimes it can be another additional game (like Last Christmas), but today we confirmed this new free title.

Without leaving the hangover of the beginning of the year yet, you should know that until 17:00 (local time) you can still get the free game of the week, you can download it through next link. Starting today at 17:00 (local time), we will be able to download the free game for this week, and therefore, the next title that will be released by Epic Men will be released next Thursday. Today’s gift will be available specifically until next Thursday January 20.

New free game on Epic Games Store

What if humans woke up one day to find that they weren’t alone in the galaxy? They go to space and discover other extraterrestrial civilizations with their stories and motivations looking to make a name for themselves. Choose your race (Human, Drengin, Altarian and many more) and lead your civilization to a golden age in one of the greatest empire building games ever created.

