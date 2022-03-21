Easily delete duplicate contacts from cell phone – Uno TV

24 mins ago Leo Adkins
Easily delete duplicate contacts from cell phone. Photo: Getty Images

list in cell phone It has become “infinite” for some due to annoying duplicate “contacts” popping up, leaving you unable to memorize more information about your acquaintances.

Photo: special

This is because apps like The WhatsAppcreate their own agenda within cell phone And when we try to delete any of these contacts, it turns out that they are related to each other.

If you don’t know what to do and don’t have time to mark each file Duplicate contacts To confirm their identity, we give you three tips to delete them from your account cell phone Easily.

Contacts on iOS

If you are a user iOS You must follow the following steps in the file cell phone to remove Duplicate contacts:

  • Make a copy of your contacts
  • Open the “Contacts” option
  • In the “Card” menu, select “Card” and then “Find Duplicates”
  • Click “Merge” when needed
  • Repeat steps 2 and 3 until there are no more iterations
  • Make another copy of your contacts iCloud

Contacts on Android

If you are a user Android You must follow the following steps in the file cell phone:

  • in you cell phoneYou have to open the Contacts app.
  • At the top left, tap on “Menu” and then on “Merge” and true
  • Press “Merge” to duplicate
  • If you don’t see this option, you don’t have contacts to merge
  • To accept a duplicate contact suggestion, tap on Merge
  • To accept all duplicate contact suggestions, tap Merge All at the bottom of the screen

Merge contacts

If you prefer to choose which contacts to merge:

  • Open the Contacts app
  • At the top right, you have to press “More” and then “Select”
  • Choose the contacts you want to merge
  • At the top left, tap on “More Merge”

You can also delete duplicate contacts using an app from Play Store. The process is quite easy and simple to handle in both systems. about Android you can use to merge or Duplicate_Contacts and for iOSRecommended app is cleaner.

More Stories

How to update your Xiaomi phone to the latest version of MIUI

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Fortnite has confirmed the release date and time for Season 2

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Get started with these 5 essential improvements for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are all Xiaomi phones that have already received Android 12 – Xiaomi News

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Dataminers find the number of tracks from each game that will be included in the DLC

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android | 5 apps that slow down your Android phone | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Ice Age remake returns to Disney platform only

20 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Plaque psoriasis: a genetically determined disease

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

Prisoner Martinez makes history in Belgrade

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Easily delete duplicate contacts from cell phone – Uno TV

24 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to hand over Mariupol port

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring