Easily delete duplicate contacts from cell phone – Uno TV

Easily delete duplicate contacts from cell phone. Photo: Getty Images

list in cell phone It has become “infinite” for some due to annoying duplicate “contacts” popping up, leaving you unable to memorize more information about your acquaintances.

Photo: special

This is because apps like The WhatsAppcreate their own agenda within cell phone And when we try to delete any of these contacts, it turns out that they are related to each other.

If you don’t know what to do and don’t have time to mark each file Duplicate contacts To confirm their identity, we give you three tips to delete them from your account cell phone Easily.

Contacts on iOS

If you are a user iOS You must follow the following steps in the file cell phone to remove Duplicate contacts:

Make a copy of your contacts

Open the “Contacts” option

In the “Card” menu, select “Card” and then “Find Duplicates”

Click “Merge” when needed

Repeat steps 2 and 3 until there are no more iterations

Make another copy of your contacts iCloud

Contacts on Android

If you are a user Android You must follow the following steps in the file cell phone:

in you cell phone You have to open the Contacts app.

You have to open the Contacts app. At the top left, tap on “Menu” and then on “Merge” and true

Press “Merge” to duplicate

If you don’t see this option, you don’t have contacts to merge

To accept a duplicate contact suggestion, tap on Merge

To accept all duplicate contact suggestions, tap Merge All at the bottom of the screen

Merge contacts

If you prefer to choose which contacts to merge:

Open the Contacts app

At the top right, you have to press “More” and then “Select”

Choose the contacts you want to merge

At the top left, tap on “More Merge”

You can also delete duplicate contacts using an app from Play Store. The process is quite easy and simple to handle in both systems. about Android you can use to merge or Duplicate_Contacts and for iOSRecommended app is cleaner.