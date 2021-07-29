Economics / Business. Ryanair has launched its own carbon calculator that allows travelers to offset emissions

Madrid, 28 (European Press)

The airline Ryanair has launched its Carbon Calculator, a new digital tool that will allow consumers to offset all carbon dioxide emissions on their flights, while providing detailed information on each passenger’s carbon emissions.

Thus, the airline’s customers will be able to pay off the total cost of CO2 for their flight by supporting environmental projects.

With this new initiative, Ryanair is expanding its emissions compensation programme, which currently allows customers to contribute €2 to sustainable projects such as Renature Monchique, a reforestation scheme in the Algarve; Acquisition and delivery of energy-saving stoves in Uganda by Climate One; Balikesir Wind Power Plant Project in Turkey; and the improvement of soup kitchens in Malawi, driven by CO2 balance (the latter two in collaboration with Shell).

Since Ryanair’s Voluntary Carbon Reduction Program began, customers have contributed over €3.5 million to environmental initiatives.

The airline is confident that this expansion of its emissions reduction program will be well received by its customers across Europe.

By 2030, Ryanair’s goal is to operate 12.5% ​​of its flights on sustainable aviation fuel, which, combined with an investment of $22,000 million (€18636 million) in the new Boeing Gamechanger aircraft, will significantly reduce carbon dioxide and noise emissions. over the next decade.

Thus, all these initiatives will help Ryanair achieve its goal of becoming a carbon neutral airline by 2050.