Economy Minister authorizes trip to US for meetings with World Bank and International Monetary Fund | News

The Executive authorized the visit of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Oscar Graham, to the United States for meetings with the executives of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

The official mission trip to Washington, D.C. will take place from 20-25 April this year.

In the consideration part of the base, it was made clear that the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together the authorities of the central bank, ministers of finance and development, executives from the private sector, and members of academia each year with the aim of discussing issues of concern around them. the world.

In addition, regional seminars, briefings, press conferences and many other activities focusing on the global economy, international development and the global financial system are organized. Global economic prospects, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness were also discussed.

The decision indicates that Foreign Minister Cesar Landa will take over the economy portfolio during Graham’s absence.

Publication date: 4/15/2022



