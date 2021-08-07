Economy. – Renfe joins the US High Speed ​​Association, working at Texas AVE

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Madrid, 6 (European Press)

Renfe Operadora has joined the American High Speed ​​Society (USHSR), the main association dedicated to developing high speed in the country, as the Spanish operator is already developing the train that will connect Dallas and Houston, Texas.

This initiative is part of Renfe’s internationalization strategy, which recently won a contract making it the “first operator” for this Texas line, after several years of providing consultancy and advisory services in the contracting, final design, implementation, construction, testing and commissioning of the future high-speed line.

The company thus becomes an important member of this association of operators, construction companies, consultants, rail car manufacturers and service companies, both national and international, all associated with the North American high-speed sector.

In addition to making itself known among companies in this sector in North America, joining the USSR offers various advantages to Renfe, among which are better access to information on new legislation regarding high speed in the country, participation in various forums and seminars of interest or Collaborate in negotiations conducted by the USHSR on legislative, financial, or technical matters.

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USHSR) was established in 2009 as an independent not-for-profit organization whose goal is to achieve broad public, commercial and political support so that at high speed the country receives greater investment from the federal government.

The association influences federal, state, and local governments, supports major high-speed projects under development (California, Texas, Florida or Las Vegas, among others) and promotes the development of new projects.

“We are delighted to welcome Renfe as a global VIP member. Renfe is a world leader in high-speed rail operators and its first-class experience will contribute to building a record high-speed network in America,” says USSR President Andy Koons.

