Elections in the United States bring little change to social networks | United State

San Francisco US social media companies are providing few details as they share their plans to protect the November midterm elections.

Platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in general continue to continue down the path ahead of the 2020 election, when conspiracy theories proliferated so much that they culminated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Video app TikTok, which has skyrocketed in popularity since the last election cycle and has become a new hub for disinformation, announced Wednesday that it will launch a program to help people find polling places and candidate information.

The information will appear in election videos and in threads of users searching for hashtags related to the process. TikTok will also work with voter support groups to provide specialized information to college students, deaf people, the military abroad, and people with criminal histories.

TikTok, like other platforms, has not provided details about the number of full-time employees or how much money it will spend on efforts to promote accurate information and combat disinformation.

The company said it is working with more than a dozen fact-checking organizations, including US-based PolitiFact and Lead Stories, to debunk misinformation. The company declined to specify the number of verified videos on its network. He said he will use a combination of people and artificial intelligence to detect and remove threats to poll workers, as well as disinformation.

Eric Hahn, the platform’s chief security officer, said TikTok also said it monitors influencers who violate its rules by accepting money from the platform to promote political causes or candidates, an issue that surfaced during the 2020 election. The company is trying to educate creators and agencies about its rules, which include banning Political ads.

“With the work we do, there is no end goal,” Han said.

Meta Platforms Inc. announced. Ltd., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said Tuesday that its approach to this election cycle is “largely consistent with policies and safeguards” for 2020.

“As we did in 2020, we have a team dedicated to combating election interference while helping people get reliable information about when and where to vote,” Nick Clegg, Head of Global Affairs for Meta, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Meta declined to say how many people she has dedicated to her election team responsible for observing the midterm elections, saying only that she has “hundreds of people on more than 40 teams.”