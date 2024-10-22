Equatorial Guinea and Uganda are holding talks to promote development and cooperation

Mia Thompson October 22, 2024 0
Equatorial Guinea and Uganda are holding talks to promote development and cooperation

The Presidents of Equatorial Guinea and Uganda held bilateral talks on Thursday to support development and cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the State House, President Obiang Nguema and his counterpart Yoweri Museveni focused on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders directed their ministers to ensure rapid implementation of cooperation frameworks in the energy, petroleum, defence, security, trade, manufacturing, agriculture and transportation sectors.

“The two leaders noted progress in cooperation in the areas of trade, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, energy, oil, defence, security, cultural, diplomatic, economic and social sectors,” the statement said.

President Obiang Nguema has arrived in the East African country for a one-day working visit at the invitation of his host Museveni.

Obiang Nguema's visit to Uganda follows Museveni's visit to Equatorial Guinea in August last year.

The statement said that in August in Equatorial Guinea, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of oil and gas, as well as trade and culture, among other matters.

The Protocol also laid the foundation for the establishment of a permanent joint committee for cooperation between Uganda and Equatorial Guinea.

More Stories

The United States is heading into an economic storm

The United States is heading into an economic storm

Mia Thompson October 20, 2024 0
Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Mia Thompson October 19, 2024 0
Uganda | Oxfam International

Uganda | Oxfam International

Mia Thompson October 16, 2024 0
Three academics from the United States win the Nobel Prize in Economics | Momento.net

Three academics from the United States win the Nobel Prize in Economics | Momento.net

Mia Thompson October 14, 2024 0
The World Trade Organization expects a gradual recovery in trade in 2024 and 2025

The World Trade Organization expects a gradual recovery in trade in 2024 and 2025

Mia Thompson October 14, 2024 0
Tons of gold extracted from Venezuela appear in Uganda world

Tons of gold extracted from Venezuela appear in Uganda world

Mia Thompson October 13, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Equatorial Guinea and Uganda are holding talks to promote development and cooperation

Equatorial Guinea and Uganda are holding talks to promote development and cooperation

Mia Thompson October 22, 2024 0
Hurricane Oscar: The hurricane makes landfall in Cuba with winds of 130 kilometers per hour amid an electrical crisis that knocked out power to the island

Hurricane Oscar: The hurricane makes landfall in Cuba with winds of 130 kilometers per hour amid an electrical crisis that knocked out power to the island

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2024 0
The United States is heading into an economic storm

The United States is heading into an economic storm

Mia Thompson October 20, 2024 0
Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

Cedric Manwaring October 19, 2024 0
Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Mia Thompson October 19, 2024 0