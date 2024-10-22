Equatorial Guinea and Uganda are holding talks to promote development and cooperation

The Presidents of Equatorial Guinea and Uganda held bilateral talks on Thursday to support development and cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the State House, President Obiang Nguema and his counterpart Yoweri Museveni focused on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders directed their ministers to ensure rapid implementation of cooperation frameworks in the energy, petroleum, defence, security, trade, manufacturing, agriculture and transportation sectors.

“The two leaders noted progress in cooperation in the areas of trade, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, energy, oil, defence, security, cultural, diplomatic, economic and social sectors,” the statement said.

President Obiang Nguema has arrived in the East African country for a one-day working visit at the invitation of his host Museveni.

Obiang Nguema's visit to Uganda follows Museveni's visit to Equatorial Guinea in August last year.

The statement said that in August in Equatorial Guinea, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of oil and gas, as well as trade and culture, among other matters.

The Protocol also laid the foundation for the establishment of a permanent joint committee for cooperation between Uganda and Equatorial Guinea.

