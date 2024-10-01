Everest: The reason why the world's tallest mountain grows by 2 mm per year

Cedric Manwaring October 1, 2024 0
Image source, Getty Images

photo caption, A new study shows that river erosion has made Mount Everest taller.

  • author, Naveen Singh Khadka
  • Author title, Environment Correspondent, BBC World Service

The highest mountain in the world continues to grow and a group of scientists have just identified one of the reasons for this phenomenon.

According to a new study, Mount Everest is 15 to 50 meters taller due to rock erosion caused by a river at its base.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) said the loss of land mass in the Arun River Basin, 75 kilometers away, is causing Mount Everest to rise by up to 2 mm per year.

“It's a bit like releasing a payload from a ship,” Adam Smith, co-author of the study, told the BBC. “The ship becomes lighter and therefore floats a little higher. Likewise, when the Earth's crust thins… it can float a little higher.”

