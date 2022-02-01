Exatlón Estados Unidos All you need to know about the competition program | via Telemundo | Sixth season | Celebrity contenders vs. contenders | Exathlon USA | blue vs red | week 3 | Frederick Oldenburg | USA | lb send | TVMAS
Where can I see EXATLON UNITED STATES?
The competition will be broadcast Monday through Friday from 7:00 PM via Telemundo. Additionally, you can download the series app which is available on Android and Apple.
What days does the US EXATLON competition move on?
The Telemundo reality show airs Monday through Friday from 7:00 pm. Similarly, the On Sundays there will be exclusion.
What is the award given by EXATLON United States?
The 24 participants who will compete in the competition week after week will strive to win a prize 200 thousand dollars.
How many participants in EXATLON United States?
The competition Telemundo There are 24 players, divided into two teams: Celebrities and competitors.
Who is responsible for hosting the TELEMUNDO programme?
Venezuelan sports journalist Frederick Oldenburg He is responsible for conducting the reality show for the competition.
When did the Telemondo competition premiere?
This reality show has been submitted for this competition Monday January 17 2022 via Telemundo.
United States Exathlon alive: This Monday begins a new week in the competition between celebrities and contestants from 7:00 pm via Telemundo.
Get all broadcast details here.
A week with great challenges!