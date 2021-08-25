Facebook: Learn the trick to find out who reviewed your profile | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | data

Anyone can do this from their laptop or PC. Surely you remember Hi5, that social network that was born in 2003 and used by many users to post their favorite photos, which were basically dynamic, something similar to what Instagram is today; However, the first person had the option to see who visited your profile. At this opportunity we will show you a file trick Very simple where you can see who viewed your profile Facebook social networking site Without their knowledge and without installing any kind of software, how is this accomplished? Follow these steps.

Facebook social networking site It is the largest social network ever, and it is popularly used to display posts like news, photos, status etc. You can also chat, watch videos or live broadcast, in short, it is quite a complete app. there is something Application Mark Zuckerberg has not yet added, we refer to the tool that allows you to see who has entered your profile.

There is a very simple trick to find out (even unknown) users in Facebook social networking site They’ve gone through your profile, whether they’re contacts you’ve added or not. It is important to clarify that to perform this procedure, it will not be necessary to install additional software on your PC or laptop.

How do you know who visited my Facebook profile?

First, log into Facebook from a computer or laptop and use Google Chrome.

Now, head over to your profile and press F12 or the Control + U key combination.

A tab with the Facebook HTML code will open automatically.

The next step is to press Control + F, type the following: Buddy_ID and hit enter.

and hit enter. After that, the various icons will be highlighted in red.

Among these codes you will see the word Buddy_ID with a multi-digit number next to it. You have to copy the latter and in a new tab type the following: Facebook.com/ (and paste the code).

Pressing enter will take you to the profile who visited your profile. How many do you think I did? Were you surprised by the result?

Although this trick does not reveal the date and time the user viewed your profile, it is very interesting data so that you know who is aware of what you are posting. The method is 100% safe and does not violate any kind of personal data or information.

Do you have a problem with Facebook Messenger Do you want to report it? click Here To report something not working properly in the app. If what you want is to report abuse or other conversations that break the Messenger rules, tap Next Link. You can also shake your smartphone to report a problem.