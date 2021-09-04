Facebook Messenger: Trick to block contacts without deleting them from Facebook | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Facebook Messenger It is one of the most used instant messaging apps in the world, currently exceeding 4 billion users according to the download history from Google Play Store. This platform contains tools that many people do not yet know about, such as: soundmojis, end-to-end encryption for video calls, reaction to messages with various emoticons, etc. In addition, it allows you to block someone without removing them from your Facebook contacts, something we will show you below.

There are many reasons to ban someone in Facebook Messenger, one might be that this person talks to you a lot and you don’t want them to interrupt you during the work day, another because you simply quarreled with someone and you’d rather not talk to them at that time, etc. However, if you consider the user the best thing is not to delete them is Is it possible to block it without deleting it from Facebook? The answer is yes, just follow these steps.

How to block a contact in the messenger without deleting it from the computer

First, log in to your account Facebook social networking site .

. Now, open the conversation with the contact you want to block.

Then tap the down arrow next to your contact’s name.

Several options will be displayed, but click on the “Block” option.

The next step is very important, because if you choose the wrong option, you will completely delete your contact and have to add it again, which will be quite inconvenient.

Facebook will show you two options: “Block messages and calls” and “Block on Facebook”, choose the first option.

As you can see, the second option tells you the following: “If they are friends, by blocking (contact name), they will be deleted from your friends list. Messages and calls from (contact name) will also be blocked.”

Click on the “Block Messages and Calls” function (Photo: Mag)

How to block a contact in the messenger without deleting it from the mobile phone

Open Facebook Messenger .

. In the chats bar, locate the person you want to block.

The next step is to hold the conversation for a few seconds.

Several options will be displayed. Now, choose “Block”.

You will see the same message that we showed you earlier, so choose Block messages and calls.

Do you have a problem with Facebook Messenger Do you want to report it? click Here To report something not working properly in the app. If what you want is to report abuse or other conversations that break the Messenger rules, tap Next Link. You can also shake your smartphone to report a problem.