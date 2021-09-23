Fans are skeptical after announcing maintenance for Nintendo Switch Online, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more – Nintenderos

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

Looks like Nintendo has updated schedules The following rounds of maintenance tasks for online services for its various platforms. Here we present to you a new set of them.

As on previous occasions, online games, online rankings, and other items that require the use of the Internet will stop working during maintenance tasks. However, in this case, fans are skeptical about whether the news will reach nintendo switch online, which is something that has already been rumored about Supposedly new For Nintendo Switch. The fact that these maintenance tasks are now being added indicates that we may have updates to the service soon, possibly announced in Nintendo Direct tonight.

These are the affected services:

  • Nintendo Switch Online in the HOME menu: Thursday 30 September 2021 6:00 AM to Thursday 30 September 2021 11:00 AM (Spanish time)
  • Nintendo eShop D Switch: Tuesday October 5, 2021 1:50 AM to Tuesday October 5, 2021 9:00 AM (Spanish time)
  • Using Nintendo eShop Cards and Using Download Codes in the Nintendo eShop for Switch, 3DS and Wii U: From Wednesday October 6, 2021 1:00 AM to Wednesday October 6, 2021 5:00 AM (Spanish time)

Finally, a small maintenance period has also been confirmed for today in Mario Golf: Super Rush, so it is also believed that this address can receive the news.

You can check the schedules of other territories this link. what do you think?

via.

You may have missed

