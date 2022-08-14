Fifty Years of History: How the World Welcomed Color TV

The Television Broadcasting started the color from 1953 It changed the world, culture, art, communication and social life forever. 50 years ago – on average – it was a revolution the color And the first transmissions around the planet At this initial stage of 30 years It was as follows:

Word Television It was first used by the Russians Konstantin Dmitrievich Persky In a document submitted in 1900. In 1908 an Armenian engineer Hovhannes Adamianauthor of more than 20 inventions, patented Bi-color image transmission He is considered one of the founders color TV. The first nationwide broadcasts were in 1953 (US), 1958 (Cuba), 1960 (Japan) and 1963 (Mexico), but Services full time color It was only achieved half a century ago (in the seventies) with the adaptation of monochrome televisions to the color.

next one Interactive Reports With the first pictures of color TV in countries (click On camera icons to display videos and on banners + for further information):

Also in the seventies, in the world, televisions the color began to outpace those broadcast in black and white, ushering in a long era of Television is the main media par excellence. in Argentina color TV I started broadcasting the World Cup Argentine 78 and full-time since May 1, 1980. Before Argentina, it was color TV I have already been in Bolivia, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Jamaica, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Haiti, Costa Rica, Canada, Vietnam, Italy, Israel, Tunisia, Uganda, Senegal, Nigeria, Senegal, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Australia, among other countries.

Related news

How was it in Argentina? On the one hand, the country was witnessing its last de facto government (1976-1983) and on the other hand, the “power” of Buenos Aires Television was primary, all of which were intervened by military factions. Among these, the highest rating in those years was 13, which was broadcast on the color some matches 78- Anwar And that ten years ago he tried to appear for the first time in color TV In the country through beta broadcast on NTSC, but without government approval to continue. Transition from black and white to the color He did it on that channel Live Pinky (Lydia Satragno) on May 1, 1980. Channel 7 From Buenos Aires it began to be called Argentina Televisora ​​Color (ATC) and the May 3, 1979 Broadcasting started on the color partially. Channel 9 Buenos Aires – The intervention of the Argentine army from 1974 to 1983 – carried out by May 9, 1980 s Channel 2 La Plata (America Today) on May 26, 1980. Finally, Channel 11 Broadcasting started on the color The May 6, 1981.

What was it like when you had a TV? the color when I did color TV?

In the early 1980s, most families had black and white television. Arrival color TV It was gradual and -Such as own a car It was synonymous with belonging to the middle class, as people said at the time, The same thing happened with the TV. the color: If there is one in your home, you belong to the middle or upper class (depending on the size and model of the TV, and much more if imported). Closed in 1980 with annual inflation of 100, 76% (And the following years will be worse, with 104.48% in 1981; 164.78% in 1982 s 343.81% in 1983).

Revolution notes the color

You have a TV the color In the home dining room It meant knowing the world every sunday morning With long transmissions of Formula One GP to see the Lol Reitman And also to explore (using photos the colorBeautiful European cities. It means too Massive afternoon (if you did the homework you had to do at school) just to see (at 7 or 9) sheriff wolf also The Dukes of Hazzard. If you walk downtown, you can stop at shop windows to see these Grundig imported from German cinema Not so much to know what happened on the seventh or ninth day, but to experience”Big bang in the movie‘that showcased those devices. Watch moments Television In the center has been popular for a long time. Indeed, there were those who “goed into the field” (that is, to the windows of Florida Street in CABA or San Martín Street in Mendoza) on Sunday afternoon to see the goals of Boca, River or El Rojo. Later it became customary for many to gather in the middle to watch Argentina’s matches in Spain 82, Mexico 86, and Italy 90 (and those that followed).

There were also companies from other regions who benefited from the boom of sidewalk spectators that brought color TV To get the most out of your window off screen permanently.

40 years ago all this happened in every Argentine city, in this happy world color TV subscriber With each person becoming a citizen of the world by simply opening their eyes and being able to visit every place on this planet at times as if there were. At the same time, this popularity meant a greater burden of power and responsibility in the media, because unlike today, where any citizen has the privilege of being a broadcaster and being able to instantly reach the whole world with their own messages, it was not the case during squeeze out color TVbecause very few media – in Argentina, specifically Buenos Aires channels – had this privilege.

Sources: Wikipedia (from each interactive report) and from the following Youtube posts: WMT-TV switches to color for the first timeAnd the German color TV start-up in 1967 on SABA color TV setAnd the Splendor of Colors Kaleidoscope Video v1.3And the RTSH Magazine TV PresenterAnd the Eurovision Interval Act 1971And the Pinky welcomes Argentine TV in colorAnd the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier – Thrilla in Manilla, last role (October 1, 1975)And the The click that made 13 color channelsAnd the Rene Otolina: Special Program Churún Meru 1972And the Colombia’s first color television broadcast (1979)And the Wimbledon 1967 in Color – BBC2 07/07/67And the Working Cluornettelevision Phillips (1967)And the RTM 1 Malaysia Identity 1978-1990, 1972 – Grape Festival – CAXIAS DO SUL – RSAnd the epic couleur tv in france | IN . ArchiveAnd the Cuban television advertisements before 1959And the BLUE DANUBE (1961-2021) Blauen Donau for Ballett Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s ConcertAnd the Middle East: Sadat’s visit to IsraelAnd the Argentina 2 – Germany 1: World Cup 1981And the FIS World Ski Jumping Championships 1970.Y Anthem of the USSR, Revolution Day 1975 ???? ????.