Find out what type of insomnia you have and how to treat it.

Cedric Manwaring July 28, 2024 0
Find out what type of insomnia you have and how to treat it.

there are many the people All over the world who suffer or have suffered from insomniaIt may be intermittent or even chronic, but the truth is that getting enough sleep and rest is practically impossible for about 10% of the world's population.

Insomnia. Source: Freebeak

According to the Mayo Clinic, the amount of sleep needed varies from person to person, but most adults need 7 to 9 hours a night. Therefore, experts explain, those who suffer from insomnia usually have a drain on their energy levels and their mood is affected. In addition, it is a disorder that can affect healthAnd work performance and overall quality of life.

Read also: A type of insect that turns into food and is also used to treat arthritis.

Starting from the fact that insomnia occurs in difficulty sleeping or that person Waking up several times during the night, and then not being able to get back to sleep, researchers from Australia and the Netherlands conducted an interesting study through which they were able to determine that not all insomnia is the same.

Insomnia. Source: Freebeak

Insomnia. Source: Freebeak

The study, published in the scientific journal Biological Psychiatry, determines that different types of insomnia It is linked to neural communication patterns, as they were able to observe through MRI scans performed on people with and without sleep problems. This discovery allows the disorder to be treated in a more specific way, considering that 5 types of insomnia have been discovered.

Read also: End of discussion! Find out which type of milk helps you gain muscle mass

Neuroscientist Tom Presser is the study’s first author and highlights that people with some of these types of insomnia would benefit more from treatment specifically. This in turn has led to the understanding that mood and personality have an impact on the quality and quantity of sleep. health in general.

  • very sad.
  • Somewhat nervous and sensitive to reward.
  • Somewhat nervous and insensitive to reward.
  • A little sad, and very reactive.
  • A little upset, not responsive.

Beyond this classification and the fact that it remains to be investigated how to act specifically in each case, the president of the Argentine Society of Sleep Medicine, Stella Maris Valenci, highlights that there are common treatments for sleep. insomnia. He points out that at this stage measures such as meditation, breathing exercises and interventions with psychologists in general are used.

In addition to the fact that the first recommendation will always be to consult a doctor and avoid self-medication, Valenci shares with us some tips that are part of the recommendations that help achieve sleep hygiene:

  • Regular schedule: Keep a regular time for going to bed at night and waking up in the morning.
  • If we do not sleep: After 20 minutes of lying in bed and not being able to sleep, it is recommended to get up and read or listen to music with dim light. This is until sleep returns.
  • Food: Before going to bed it is advisable to avoid heavy meals and drinks. You should also avoid going to bed hungry.
Ancient Spice That Fights Fungus Without Chemicals On Skin And Nails

More Stories

Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Cedric Manwaring July 27, 2024 0
These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

Cedric Manwaring July 24, 2024 0
Kamala Harris raises .5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Kamala Harris raises $27.5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Cedric Manwaring July 22, 2024 0
Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Cedric Manwaring July 20, 2024 0
For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

Cedric Manwaring July 18, 2024 0
Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Cedric Manwaring July 17, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Find out what type of insomnia you have and how to treat it.

Find out what type of insomnia you have and how to treat it.

Cedric Manwaring July 28, 2024 0
US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

Mia Thompson July 27, 2024 0
Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Cedric Manwaring July 27, 2024 0
These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

Cedric Manwaring July 24, 2024 0
The accumulated trade deficit with China is .1 trillion.

The accumulated trade deficit with China is $1.1 trillion.

Mia Thompson July 22, 2024 0