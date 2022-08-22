Find the word “JUPITER” in the alphabet soup within 7 seconds – teach me about science

Alphabetical soup is mystery A favorite for improving various skills and in some places an ideal way to learn, as it helps stimulate key areas of the brain that allow for better development in everyday life.

That’s why we brought up a very interesting alphabet soup, which consists of finding a word before time runs out. Participating in this challenge is healthy for your brain because in addition to receiving stimulation, you will also be able to feed your knowledge of the curious facts that we will leave later.

letter search solution

A word to search for: Jupiter

Available time: 7 seconds

Your time is up! Learn some strange facts about gas giant Jupiter:

Galileo Galilei was the first to discover the planet’s gaseous clouds in 1610.

A day on Jupiter is only 9 hours and 55 minutes long.

According to various experts, Jupiter could be the first planet to form in the solar system.

If we were to travel to Jupiter, it would take nearly six years to get there.

Jupiter is positioned as the largest planet in the solar system, and it is estimated that it could host up to 1,300 terrestrial planets.

It has no solid surfaces, it is completely gaseous.

It has more moons than all the planets.

Its largest moons are: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, discovered 400 years ago by Galileo Galilei.

The Great Red Spot is a storm that never stopped spinning.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured the aurora borealis on the gas giant.

Its name comes from the Roman god of heaven and thunder.

Visual puzzle solving

After your great training, it’s time for you to know where the word is hidden in the alphabet soup. If you want to keep exercising your brain, you can look for challenges of this method or the one that convinces you the most.