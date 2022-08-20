Finlay, or the dedication of science ‘science’ granma

2 hours ago Mia Thompson
Dr. Carlos Juan Finlay. picture: Granma Archive

How would you describe the greatness of a man who preceded his time? How does the genius of a doctor whose greatest concern were to devote his life to the science that heals and saves? How is the memory of the most universal Cuban scientist honored?

All the answers seem to lie in the tangible results of Cuban health, because even today, more than a century after his physical departure, the extraordinary work of Carlos Juan Finlay remains an inescapable reference for the treatment of various ailments.

And this is in addition to his transcendental contribution to world science, by discovering the method of transmission of yellow fever infection, and determining the biological agent that spreads it (the mosquito). Aedes aegypti), Finley also conducted important research on cholera, malaria, dengue fever and neonatal tetanus, among other diseases.

Described as a model of conquering and scientific excellence, those who knew him always highlighted his sharp mind and tireless perseverance, despite a life marked by great efforts, bloody pain, and deep misunderstandings.

Because of the genius of Cuban and world science, who even wanted to take away the paternity of his theory of the mosquito as a carrier of yellow fever, which, in addition, was censored and deprived of many confessions in life, future generations rewarded him with the daily practice of the results of their research.

Because if today Cuba shows sustained work in vector control and eradication, and yellow fever is not a concern, it is due to the imprint of this enormous scientist, whose name honors us as a nation by being among the six great microbiologists of all time. times.

More Stories

Metaverse will revolutionize medicine – TyN . Magazine

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science.- Shrimp make more noise due to higher temperatures – Publimetro México

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Do you know the traditional medicine that is made in Latin America? – Khalaba newspaper

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Tapestry increases sales by 15% and exceeds pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2022

2 days ago Mia Thompson

FGR determines not to exercise criminal proceedings against directors of the National Institute of Statistics

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Carl Sagan’s disturbing 1995 predictions about the modern world that came true | Science and Ecology | Dr..

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Finlay, or the dedication of science ‘science’ granma

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Gunners’ goal for perfection in the English Premier League

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Learn solutions when you can’t see photos or videos sent to you | Messaging | trick | files | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Controversial restaurant owner poster causes outrage

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US Open ticket prices skyrocket | Other sports | Sports

2 hours ago Leland Griffith