Five habits to improve memory retention

Having a strong memory can be developed by various tricks and ways to deceive the brain, with the aim of improving and regulating life.

The brain has an excellent way of adapting and changing throughout life, forming new neural pathways, thus improving existing connections. That is why there are different ways to improve the health and vitality of the brain, which are as follows:

Sleeps

At different times, the brain is treated as if it were not part of the body, as if healthy and unhealthy habits did not affect the way of thinking. However, a healthy lifestyle will improve memory processes.

This is why sleep is one of the most important activities for brain health. Sleep duration depends on age and diet, among other things. However, the sufficient time to fall asleep is eight to nine hours.

Notably, this should be a real dream, not just lying down and taking the mobile phone or trying to sleep. In addition, it is recommended to have a regular sleep schedule, which will make the body feel better. Improve memory and increase focus.

healthy diet

A healthy diet, along with constant exercise, is essential for brain health, and therefore memory.

It is recommended to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, Lean proteins and healthy fats, such as fish, olive oil, or nuts.

Don’t stress too much

Chronic stress destroys brain cells and in this sense damages the hippocampus, the part of the brain involved in the formation of new memories.

However, stress is a constant in daily life that can be caused by work or university. However, it can be managed effectively when it is recognized. Also, to avoid stress, it is recommended not to leave things until the last minute. And take frequent breaks.

In addition, it is recommended not to engage in multiple activities and realistic expectations should be set, both in the person’s spare time.

brain training

Like physical strength, mental strength requires constant development and challenge, because if it is not used, it is lost. That’s why when you learn and challenge yourself more The brain will be able to remember things better.

One of the best things about improving memory is to learn something new, to give your full attention at all times and to have a better interaction.

continuous exercise

Physical exercise, especially cardiovascular exercises such as running, cycling or swimming, helps increase the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain, It also reduces cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

In addition, there are some specific exercises that directly improve brain function, especially those that require strong coordination. and strong complex motor skills.

Likewise, exercises that involve the use of arms and legs are useful for long-term stress reduction, team sports, Such as basketball, volleyball or soccer is good for reducing stress and improving memory health.

memory tricks

These memory devices can trick the brain into remembering more things. These mechanisms are frequently used in professional memory competitions and may be entered for regular study.

Among these devices, a phrase or sentence can be invented in which The first word of each letter represents what you want to remember.

Likewise, getting a visual is easier than remembering a word when associated with an image in the head, especially positive 3D images.

Finally, poems and songs are easier to remember than in plain text. And they can help the brain better.