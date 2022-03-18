Five ornate tombs over 4,000 years old have been discovered in Egypt

Archaeological mission Egyptian Discover Five graves Decorated with frescoes of high officials and priests of the ancient Pharaonic state (3100-2125 BC) in a tomb Saqqaraa few miles south of CairoAnnounced Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Tourism and Antiquities inspects a new archaeological discovery, its details announced on Saturday – Dr. Khaled El-Anany thanks the work team for their efforts and confirms that… Posted byMinistry of Tourism and Antiquities Ministry of Tourism and Antiquitiesat Thursday 17 March 2022

In the tombs, in addition to some colorful paintings in fairly good condition, sarcophagi and other artifacts were also found, the ministry explained in a statement.

One of them belongs to a mission official It is called “Eni”, and it consists of a well connected to a funerary room decorated with funerary scenes, such as offering tables, a palace facade, and oil pots, and it still contains a huge limestone sarcophagus, as detailed in the memorandum.

Another wife is believed to be the wife of an activist official The third is for a priestess who held various positions in the court, such as the superintendent and the purifier.

Among the other graves is a lady with titles such as Adoring Unique to the pharaoh and priestess of the goddess Hathor.

The last tomb is located in a rectangular well about seven meters deep and corresponds to a high-ranking official responsible for overseeing the royal palace and bearing the seals of the basement. Egypt.

Saqqara, located about 30 km south of Cairo, was one of the tombs of the city of Memphis, the first capital of ancient Egypt, and contains 13 pyramids, the most important of which is the step pyramid of Djoser, the first stone, which was built around 2650 BC. AD, about eight decades before two decades of Giza.

Since 2018, many discoveries have been made archaeological Important, some of them are from the same Egyptian mission responsible for Finding Of the five burials, such as those in hundreds of sarcophagi adorned with mummies each in good preservation were made in 2020.

These sarcophagi of high officials and priests from the 26th Dynasty (664-525 BC) are one of 10 discoveries archaeological Most relevant to that year in the world.

With information from EFE