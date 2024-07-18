For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

Atmosphere BidenThe US President spoke for the first time about the reasons why he might do this. Resign from the presidential race.

In an interview with Betting News When asked about the circumstances that would make him reconsider remaining in the race, the Democrat replied:

If a medical condition arises, or doctors come to me and tell me that I have this or that problem.

This is the first time Biden has left the door open to the possibility of resigning from his presidential candidacy in the face of mounting pressure he has faced within the party to do so, which he has so far responded to with defiance.

Pressure has been mounting on Biden to resign from his candidacy and abandon his re-election aspirations since the presidential election. End of June Discussion With his Republican rival Donald trump card.

At least 23 Democratic members of Congress have called on Biden to resign from his nomination.

So far, 23 Democratic members of Congress have called on him to step down, but many others have expressed doubts about Biden's age – 81 – and his mental capacity to face the difficult campaign against Trump.

In the interview with Betting NewsBiden also accepted that he said in 2020 that he “would be a transitional candidate” and that 2024 The witness will be handed over to someone else.

“But I didn’t expect things to become so divided. Honestly, I think the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom, and I think I’ve shown that I know how to get things done for the country.

“I don't want to leave him,” he added.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Powerful California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff publicly called on Biden on Wednesday to withdraw his nomination after his controversial debate performance against Trump.