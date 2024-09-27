Former CBP agent sentenced for abuse of force in Libre

El Paso.– A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in El Paso was recently sentenced to two years in prison for using excessive force while on duty on the Bridge of the Americas — known as “Liber” — and falsifying a document in a federal investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Miguel Angel Delgado Jr., 41, was convicted of two counts of deprivation of rights under the law and one count of forging a document in a federal investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Delgado used excessive force in two incidents while working on the Bridge of the Americas between October 2019 and June 2020.

As a result of Delgado's use of excessive force, the victims suffered physical injuries. After one of these incidents, Delgado filed a CBP incident log report in which he “falsely reported what happened,” according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility investigated the case.