Former presidents accuse AMLO of colluding with Maduro.

Caracas, Venezuela.– A letter signed by 25 former presidents from various Latin American countries and Spain accuses the governments of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia of tolerating Nicolás Maduro's actions to stay in power.

The letter, signed by former presidents, including Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, states that the leaders of these countries join Nicolás Maduro's goal and affirm, in this sense, that they encourage new elections in Venezuela.

The letter noted that “(the new elections) would be a true theft of democratic rights among Americans, because they would invalidate the popular will that was already unequivocally expressed at the ballot box on July 28 and ignore the indisputable defeat of the Maduro dictatorship.”

“The Venezuelan dictatorship also intends to mitigate the legal responsibility of those who falsified the election results through the interventions of the Electoral Authority, the Supreme Court of Justice, the Protocol Command of the Armed Forces and the Public Ministry.”

The letter says that tolerating the plans of the “Venezuelan dictator and his general coalition forces” undermines respect for global democratic behavior and does so to their own nations.

Leftist governments in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia are taking steps to find a solution to the crisis that erupted after the July 28 presidential election, in which the National Electoral Council officially declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. No voting records have emerged since then.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that he does not currently intend to make new contacts with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, stressing that he will wait until the negotiations are over. The ruling of the electoral chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, also directed at Chavez, which Maduro asked to “certify” the result.

The presidents of Brazil and Colombia discussed options for negotiating an end to the Venezuelan crisis in a phone call on Wednesday.

“I took my time because I was on the phone with Colombia trying to see if we can find a way out of the problem in Venezuela, and see if we can restore democratic calm in that country,” Lula da Silva said in a speech during an event at the Planalto Palace.

