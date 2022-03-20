Fortnite has confirmed the release date and time for Season 2

1 hour ago Leo Adkins


After an intense wait by fans, Epic Games has confirmed the start date and time of the new season’s inactivity period.

Finally, Epic Games announced the long-awaited news that battle royale users have been expecting. The The launch of Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite has already confirmed date and time. Next, we tell you all about the new season premiere, and what’s coming up with the news?

When does Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3 start?

On March 19, 2022, Epic Games Confirmed through the official Twitter account Fortnite_ES the Exact date and time Where the downtime will begin and then the second season of the battle royale.

As the company announced, The inactivity period will start at 4:00 Argentina timeAnd 1 in Mexico and 8 in Spain on Sunday March 20 2022. Please note that matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the scheduled time in each region.

fortnite | What time does the new season 2, chapter 3 start?

What is known about the latest event of Fortnite Season 1?

As we previously expected, E.pic Games has not scheduled any events to end the first seasonchapter 3 of It is an electronic game. This situation is quite unusual because the company has got its fans accustomed to experiencing the closure of the amazing season: parties, collaborations and shows.

News of Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite

So far, the developer He did not reveal any information regarding the content that will arrive in the new season of Battle Royale. Although, as it happens at the beginning of the season, it is possible to conclude that we will have a new Battle Pass with amazing free and premium rewards for those who purchase it with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite.

