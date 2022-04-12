Fourth dose of anti-COVID to elderly patients confirmed in Coahuila

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The delegate of the federal government in Coahuila, Reyes Flores Hurtado, announced on Monday that in the coming days they will share on their official pages the call for the application of the fourth dose against COVID-19 to the elderly.

This announcement came via his official Facebook page after a visit to the National Palace to meet with the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and to address issues of great importance, including the continuation of the national campaign to vaccinate against Covid disease. State of Coahuila. No details were provided on the vaccination of boys and girls.

That same afternoon, the Coahuila government reported that Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solis had attended a meeting at the National Palace with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, where Governors of all states of the country and ministers of state for health have been summoned.

Through a statement, it was announced that the main theme is the national vaccination strategy against COVID-19, as it is planned to prepare for the last massive stage of vaccination throughout the Mexican territory.

The above, so that the population can complete the booster dose vaccination schedule in a short period of time, taking into account what About 3.5 million doses are expected in April.

Among other issues, federation of state health systems has been addressed through the IMSS Welfare, an optional entity to which ten states have joined so far.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General of Social Security, Zoe Robledo Oborto, Federal Minister of Health Jorge Alcocer Varela, and Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Minister of Foreign Affairs. In addition to the commanders of all the military regions of the country.

Vaccination in the elderly

On Monday, April 11, Coahuila’s Department of Health announced that there is a vaccinable population in the state of 361,662 adults over the age of 60, and 69%, equivalent to 250,382, have received the third booster dose against COVID-19. That is, 111,280 of the elderly are late.

More Stories

A woman asks her boyfriend for a phone password, even though he ran over him

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Satellite imagery shows a huge Russian convoy heading to Izyum, Ukraine

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Woman explodes in front of her injured boyfriend because she doesn’t want to give him a cell phone code | News from Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Delay of more than 5 hours at the start of the Easter holiday – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Variant XE COVID-19. Symptoms and transmission of the omicron subvariant

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Doctor searches YouTube tutorials for surgery

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Colombian will pay prison in Russia for spreading false news

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The director of the Netflix series confirmed the characters that will return in the new season

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Cobach Sonora students will participate in the International Science and Technology Competition in Brazil

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

For me it is a dream to see Santi in the World Cup: Chaco Jimenez

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Game Pass takes a hit on the new PS Plus

1 hour ago Leo Adkins