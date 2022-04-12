Fourth dose of anti-COVID to elderly patients confirmed in Coahuila

The delegate of the federal government in Coahuila, Reyes Flores Hurtado, announced on Monday that in the coming days they will share on their official pages the call for the application of the fourth dose against COVID-19 to the elderly.

This announcement came via his official Facebook page after a visit to the National Palace to meet with the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and to address issues of great importance, including the continuation of the national campaign to vaccinate against Covid disease. State of Coahuila. No details were provided on the vaccination of boys and girls.

That same afternoon, the Coahuila government reported that Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solis had attended a meeting at the National Palace with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, where Governors of all states of the country and ministers of state for health have been summoned.

Through a statement, it was announced that the main theme is the national vaccination strategy against COVID-19, as it is planned to prepare for the last massive stage of vaccination throughout the Mexican territory.

The above, so that the population can complete the booster dose vaccination schedule in a short period of time, taking into account what About 3.5 million doses are expected in April.

Among other issues, federation of state health systems has been addressed through the IMSS Welfare, an optional entity to which ten states have joined so far.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General of Social Security, Zoe Robledo Oborto, Federal Minister of Health Jorge Alcocer Varela, and Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Minister of Foreign Affairs. In addition to the commanders of all the military regions of the country.

Vaccination in the elderly

On Monday, April 11, Coahuila’s Department of Health announced that there is a vaccinable population in the state of 361,662 adults over the age of 60, and 69%, equivalent to 250,382, have received the third booster dose against COVID-19. That is, 111,280 of the elderly are late.