Free Fire: Free Fire Max release date confirmed on Android and iOS | Garena | video games | Where to download | app | app | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

12 mins ago Leo Adkins

You have one of the games that make you the most money of the year: . It is a Battle Royale type shooter game, where many players are deployed on an island and fight until there is only one winner.

Day in and day out, the developer is showing us that they have a very active community with redeem codes for claiming skins and diamonds without paying. But it’s not the only thing Garena is working on.

From August 29 to September 27, pre-registrations for Free Fire Max, the premium version of the shooter, will be open. It is not an update of the current game, but a separate application that will share servers.

Garena Free Fire Max is made for those who want to take advantage of the graphic power of Android and iOS mobile devices. Officially, the servers will open to everyone who signs up on September 28th.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max

If you enter the registration in the web portal, you just need to login with your account and click the button Pre-register now. Remember to link your account, either to Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple or VK.

Finally, you have to select the region and operating system where you have downloaded Free Fire. There the process will end and you will have to wait until the end of September to see if you entered the game.

