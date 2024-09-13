From what day will flying be mandatory?

the Real ID will begin to be a mandatory requirement in the United States. For those who wish to fly commercial aircraft regulated by the federal government as well as access certain federal facilities.

This definition is part of Real Identity Act Which was issued as a recommendation from 9/11 Committee To set minimum safety standards for Driving licenses and ID cards Issued by the state.

the Transportation Security Administration The TSA initially reported a proposed rulemaking to give federal agencies time to begin implementing corresponding REAL ID Act regulations.





Carlos Mayorga

in the beginning, The TSA has set a deadline of May 7, 2025.However, in a statement released Thursday, it said it seeks to ensure that all federal agencies are prepared to comply with the necessary requirements, and therefore Department of Homeland Security DHS indicated that the demand for this new document It will start gradual before May 5, but as of 2027..

TSA seeks to ensure the identity of passengers carrying a REAL ID on commercial flights as an additional security measure.

How to get real ID?

The Department of Homeland Security understands that all states, the District of Columbia, and the five territories that make up the United States will be able to issue these documents in addition to driver's licenses and identification cards.

Real ID will be mandatory for travel in the USA. UCG/Universal Image Collection via G

However, each country may impose additional processing requirements. Cards that comply with all requirements imposed by law They will have a gold star, a black star, or a bear in the case of California. If you do not have any of these badges, they will not be accepted as proof of identity on board aircraft.

Social Security Number